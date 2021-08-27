Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

Chip Gaines debuts shocking hair transformation he made for charity: 'All worth it'

The 'Fixer Upper' star's hair will be turned into a wig for a child in cancer treatment

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chip Gaines has a brand new look.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Magnolia Network pioneer, 46, famously grew his hair out, surprising fans considering he'd kept it at a steady length for the last several years.

However, on Friday, he revealed that he'd buzzed his head in the name of charity.

"And just like that.. it’s gone!" he tweeted alongside a video of himself receiving a haircut. "All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of. So we’re going to keep this thing going till midnight.. Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you!"

JOANNA GAINES OPENS UP ABOUT HOW FAME, SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS HAVE AFFECTED HER FAMILY

In the video, Chip approaches a small barbershop with his wife Joanna and a young boy in tow.

"I can't believe it, I'm gonna go bald," he said as they walked toward the shop before revealing who the young boy accompanying him is.

"I met Bailey in 2017 when he was getting cancer treatments at St. Jude," the "Fixer Upper" star explained.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES 'WANT TO INVEST' IN A MONTECITO HOME: REPORT

The video then cut to some silly banter between Chip and his wife, Joanna, 43, who compliments her husband's "great hair."

Chip Gaines revealed that he shaved his head after growing his hair out.

Chip Gaines revealed that he shaved his head after growing his hair out. (Magnolia)

"You've always said it looks disgusting," he replied. She quipped back: "I've never seen it this clean."

Chip then explained that he is donating his hair to "a great cause called Children with Hair Loss." According to the star, his hair will be turned into a wig for children being treated for cancer.

JOANNA GAINES GETS EMOTIONAL THINKING ABOUT MOM'S STRUGGLE AS AN IMMIGRANT: 'SHE FOUGHT FOR THE FAMILY'

In the clip, Joanna snips off a lock of Chip's hair before a hairdresser and Bailey take over the rest.

Chip Gaines' said his hair would be turned into a wig for a child undergoing cancer treatments.

Chip Gaines' said his hair would be turned into a wig for a child undergoing cancer treatments. (Magnolia)

"OK Chip, you ready to see your fixer-upper?" Joanna joked as Chip was turned around to see his new 'do in the mirror.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That is a bald head!" he said upon seeing himself, giving his nogging a scratch. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He later admitted that he had "a lot of feelings" about saying goodbye to his hair.

Trending