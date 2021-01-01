Expand / Collapse search
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna unveil preview for 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'

The new streaming service Discovery+ will premiere the series on Jan. 29

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting back to their roots.

The home and lifestyle gurus have debuted the trailer for the upcoming series "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" from their Magnolia Network.

The series serves as the "return of the beloved Fixer Upper series," according to a press release.

The release states that the show's first four episodes will be available on Discovery+ on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, and new episodes will drop weekly through Feb. 19.

"Alright baby girl, we are back at it," said Chip, 46, in the trailer.

"Back at work," Joanna, 42, reiterated.

Throughout the clip, the married duo are seen demolishing and renovating homes in events Chip says are "like nothing we've ever seen before."

One of the homes they visit in the preview has the doorknob fall off upon the makeover moguls' arrival.

"That we can fix," asserts Joanna.

They also stumble across a home that has "some major surprises," as Chip puts it, including a bedroom filled with garbage.

"I've never seen anything like this," Joanna confessed.

Chip then gushed over one of his favorite parts of flipping homes: The demolition.

"Demo day is one of those things where it never gets old," he said, later telling his wife: "When you talk about demo, I mean that is a turn on."

"Oh gosh," she says with an eye roll.

Joanna Gaines (left) and Chip Gaines (right) will star in 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' on Discovery+. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)

It seems as though there are plenty of adventures in store for Chip and Joanna, such as smashing through drywall and toppling walls of concrete blocks.

"I work harder, not smarter," explained Chip.

"I have nothing to say after that," Joanna quipped.

"Fixer Upper" previously aired on HGTV from 2013-2018 and featured the couple tackling renovations in and around Waco, Texas.

SInce leaving the show, the two have launched a lifestyle empire, including home decor, books and lifestyle products.

