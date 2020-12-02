Chip and Joanna Gaines' rebooted 'Fixer Upper' series to debut on Discovery+

Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to TV in a major way.

Not only will the home renovation and design power couple be launching their own TV network, Magnolia Network, in 2021, the duo is also launching their rebooted "Fixer Upper" series on Discovery+, Discovery Inc.'s new streaming platform.

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" and "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” her new cooking series, will debut as "exclusive preview” material on Discovery+.

The streaming service will also debut “Road to Launch," a series that features the Gaineses having intimate conversations with various Magnolia Network talent, and “Courage to Run,” which follows Chip as he trains for his first marathon after meeting someone very inspiring.

Discovery dropped all the programming news during a virtual presentation on Wednesday. In addition, Discovery+ will also be the home to series premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original shows.

The company still did not release Magnolia Network's official launch date as the pandemic has delayed production significantly.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna shared in a statement. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again."

"These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!” the couple concluded.

"Fixer Upper" originally ran for five seasons on HGTV before ending in April 2018.

Discovery+ will launch on Jan. 4, 2021, and cost $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads. Verizon customers will experience one free year of the streaming service depending on their plan.