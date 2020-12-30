Chip and Joanna Gaines’ vacation rentals are available to book in 2021

Soon you’ll be able to stay in one of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ renovated homes -- again.

Last week, the Gaines’ lifestyle brand Magnolia, announced on social media that its three vacation rentals in Waco, Texas, are available to book for the first half of 2021.

The three vacation homes are the Carriage House, Hillcrest Estate and Magnolia House, according to the website. Hillcrest Estate and Magnolia House had previously been available to rent in the second half of 2019, House Beautiful reported last year.

HOTEL LETS COUPLE STAY FOR FREE ON VALENTINE’S DAY FOR 18 YEARS AFTER THEY CONCEIVED ON THE HOLIDAY

Both Carriage House and Magnolia House were renovated in the third season of the Gaines’ HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and can be booked through the Magnolia website.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES’ REBOOTED ‘FIXER UPPER’ SERIES TO DEBUT ON DISCOVERY+

Carriage House fits up to six people and costs $545 per night on weekdays and $695 per night on weekends.

Magnolia House fits up to eight people and costs $795 per night on weekdays and $995 per night on weekends. Both houses can be booked through the Magnolia website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Hillcrest Estate houses up to 12 people, with an average nightly rate of $1,145. The home can be booked through Airbnb.

There is a two-night minimum on all reservations for all three houses and check-in is not available on Sundays.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are so excited you’re headed to Waco!" the booking site says. "Hospitality is near to our hearts, so we look forward to the opportunity to host you in our city, and in a way that is authentically Magnolia. It is our hope that each of these homes is a place you and those you love most can rest, unplug, and enjoy time together."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The website also clarifies that cleaning protocols at all three rentals have been enhanced and that all visitors will be given disposable masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

According to the bookings pages, the earliest availability for all three houses is Wednesday, Jan. 6.