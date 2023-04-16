Expand / Collapse search
'Chicago Fire's' Taylor Kinney supports veterans at first event after taking 'leave of absence' from show

Actor Taylor Kinney starred as firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide for 11 years before leaving 'Chicago Fire' in January

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Taylor Kinney made the military his focus as he returned to the red carpet on Saturday after taking a hiatus from the spotlight.

The "Chicago Fire" star stopped by the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas for MotoGP races at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with his girlfriend, Ashley Cruger. 

Kinney, 41, attended the MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event for the MotoUp nonprofit, which benefits veterans through the "active participation and involvement in the global motorsports community." 

Taylor Kinney played firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide for 11 seasons on "Chicago Fire."

Taylor Kinney played firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide for 11 seasons on "Chicago Fire." (Adrian S. Burrows Sr.)

Kinney looked relaxed at the motorcycle event, and wore a pair of jeans with a black T-shirt and a black hat. 

Cruger shared a few behind-the-scenes images to her social media platforms of their day at the race, including jumping on a bike to test out turning styles.

It's the first time he's been seen at an event since leaving "Chicago Fire" in January.

Taylor Kinney played Lieutenant Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire."

Taylor Kinney played Lieutenant Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire." (Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kinney, who starred on the popular television drama for 11 years, took "a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter," a source close to the production told Fox News Digital at the time.

He's played firefighter Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show debuted in October 2012. 

"The Vampire Diaries" alum has also made appearances in Wolf Entertainment's "One Chicago" franchises spinoffs, including "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Justice."

Kinney reportedly left "Chicago Fire" due to personal reasons.

Kinney reportedly left "Chicago Fire" due to personal reasons. (Adrian S. Burrows)

His character's absence was explained in a March episode.

His character's absence was explained in a March episode. (Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

His absence from the show was explained in a March episode where his character's wife said he was attending an arson investigation program. It's unclear if Kinney will return to "Chicago Fire."

Kinney's representatives and NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digitals' request for comment.

