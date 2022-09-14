'Chicago Fire' halts production after shooting near set in Oak Park, police confirm shooter 'fled scene'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Chicago Fire" was forced to stop production after shots were fired nearby where the NBC show was filming Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities responded to the scene shortly after 1:45 p.m. when an "unknown offender, armed with a handgun shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison Street" near the Oak Park area of the city.

While "no one was struck," the suspect fled the scene in a "dark color SUV" and detectives are investigating the shooting.

The incident occurred while the NBC show was filming outside of the A.A. Rayner and Son's Funeral Home.

Multiple security personnel were on scene of the Dick Wolf drama, which stars Jesse Spencer, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, and Lady Gaga's ex-fiance, Taylor Kinney.

Last month, Chicago PD reportedly ordered two commanders to divert officers to production sets after authorities responded to an incident where a suspect "lit and threw an unidentified object" near a film set at the University of Illinois.

Weeks before, productions were halted on FX's "Justified: City Primeval" when the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire close to the set.

"The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely," a CPD spokesperson told Deadline in a statement at the time.

"We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city’s neighborhoods."

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.