Cher attemps to volunteer at post office but is turned down: 'Is no one going to help me?'

Cher wants to help out the United States Postal Service but is having a hard time doing so.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, airing her concerns for the cash-strapped agency by asking her nearly 4 million followers if people are allowed to volunteer at the post office. She insisted she wasn't kidding, and for a second time wrote, "COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE!?"

It appears her fans weren't of much help as she begged, "IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME WITH POST OFFICE?" before admitting she called a couple of nearby offices in Malibu, Calif.

BILLIE EILISH SLAMS TRUMP AT DNC: HE 'IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY AND EVERYTHING WE CARE ABOUT'

"They were polite. I said'Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers!? Lady Said She Didn't Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.'NO,Need Fingerprints & Background Check," the 74-year-old tweeted with a crying face emoji.

Hours later, Cher tweeted that she was worried about the elderly.

"MANY OLDER PPL WILL DIE WITHOUT MEDS FROM PO," she wrote.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS EMCEES SECOND NIGHT OF DNC, HER HOLLYWOOD PEERS AND FANS REACT: 'INTELLIGENT AND HEARTFELT'

A spokesperson for the USPS confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that the agency does not accept volunteers but does offer seasonal hiring.

Cher's tweets come on the heels of Taylor Swift's recent railing against Trump's efforts to cripple the USPS and limit mail-in voting. The pop star accused the president of choosing "to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

The "Lover" singer's jab came after the president said last Thursday he would not be releasing any money for the ailing agency.

One day later, Trump told Fox News' John Roberts that he would be willing to offer the $25 billion for the USPS, including $3.5 billion in election resources, should Democrats be willing to cave on some of the demands Trump has voiced.

THE VILLAGE PEOPLE FRONTMAN VICTOR WILLIS CRITICIZES DONALD TRUMP FOR USING 'Y.M.C.A.' AT CAMPAIGN EVENT

“Sure, if they give us what we want,” the president said during a press conference. “And it's not what I want, it's what the American people want.”

Trump has severely criticized mail-in voting for months. On Thursday, he blamed Democrats for holding up a deal on the coronavirus relief package, while speaking to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

House Republicans on Wednesday claimed that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service have been doxxed and blamed the behavior on Democrats’ “fabricated attacks” on the agency amid the battle over mail-in ballots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As you know, none of these claims has any basis in fact,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-K.Y. wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the Oversight committee. “Once again, Democrats have manufactured a crisis to undermine President Trump at the expense of America’s institutions.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.