Tracee Ellis Ross emcees second night of DNC, her Hollywood peers and fans react: 'Intelligent and heartfelt'

Tracee Ellis Ross was emcee on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, and she was applauded by her Hollywood pals as well as fans.

"@TraceeEllisRoss is a gem- intelligent and heartfelt," Padma Lakshmi tweeted along with a GIF of the "black-ish" star.

Actress Liz Jenkins, who has appeared on "black-ish," simply tweeted her adoration for Ellis Ross, 47: "I love Tracee Ellis Ross so much."

Meanwhile, Yvette Nicole Brown praised Ellis Ross' ensemble, which featured black pumps and a maroon Proenza Schouler dress.

"Host the second night of the #DNC2020 but make it FASHION! We see you @TraceeEllisRoss," said Brown.

One fan tweeted: "@TraceeEllisRoss is doing a great job, effectively guiding us through the evening. #DemConvention."

"Honestly, @TraceeEllisRoss 2024," said another social media user.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Ellis Ross's famous mom, Diana Ross, expressed her excitement over her daughter's emcee duties.

"I am proud and excited that my daughter @TraceeEllisRoss will facilitate tonight’s #DemocraticNationalConvention 9pm EST/ 6pm PST," she tweeted on Tuesday.

In addition to Ellis Ross, actresses Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also participate this week with Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on Thursday, according to Deadline. Actress Eva Longoria emceed Monday evening.

Many of the speeches during this week’s DNC have been prerecorded as the coronavirus pandemic has upended the traditional pomp and circumstance of the major parties’ nominating convention and forced the parties to go digital amid strict social distancing guidelines.

The 2020 DNC will also include a variety of musicians, headlined by Billie Eilish and John Legend.

Also performing will be Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, The Chicks who are formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, among others.