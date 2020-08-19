The Village People frontman Victor Willis criticizes Donald Trump for using 'Y.M.C.A.' at campaign event

Victor Willis, the singer and songwriter behind the Village People’s enduring hit “Y.M.C.A.” became the latest artist to criticize President Donald Trump for using his song at campaign events.

The 69-year-old musician took to Facebook on Tuesday to explain to his fans that he does not endorse Trump using the track at the end of campaign rallies, specifically linking to a video in which he concluded a speech in Arizona with the song.

“Though I've asked him to stop, now it seems the President has amped-up his use of Y.M.C.A. by using the song at the close of his speech at each of his rallies. I receive a great deal of complaints from fans each time he plays my song,” Willis wrote. “It is true, I wrote the lyrics to Y.M.C.A. and exercise a great deal of control over the song. However, the President has made it clear that he loves Y.M.C.A. and apparently he's going to continue legally using it come hell or high water... yall know how he is.”

However, the artist explained that he believes Trump’s use of the song is legal and so will not take the next step of pursuing legal action like fellow musicians Neil Young, Linkin Park and The Rolling Stones have done in the past.

“But I will continue to criticize the President when he says or does something I disagree with. And I disagree with most of his politics. But I'm not a Trump hater. Therefore, I will not take the next step of bringing suit against the President simply because he loves Y.M.C.A. and won't stop playing it at his rallies,” he explained. “I would lose in court anyway, so please stop inundating me with requests to do so. My hands are tied because as I've said before, his use thus far of Y.M.C.A. is perfectly legal under current copyright law.”

Willis is hardly the first artist to publicly criticize the Trump administration for using their songs at public events. Prince’s estate, Panic! At the Disco, Rihanna and many more have called out the POTUS for playing their music without their permission.