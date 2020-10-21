Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent is no longer her 'favorite ex-boyfriend' after star voices support for Trump

Chelsea Handler is unhappy with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent.

The rapper made headlines this week after declaring his support for President Trump in light of former Vice President Joe Biden's proposed tax plan for New York City.

On Monday, 50 Cent -- born Curtis James Jackson III -- shared an image from a news broadcast on Instagram that depicted the rates at which certain places would be taxed under Biden's plan. The broadcast highlighted New York state (58%) and New York City (62%).

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote Jackson in the caption. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

The following day, the 45-year-old hip-hop mogul reaffirmed his opposition to the plan, writing on Twitter: "Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !"

Now, Handler, also 45, has spoken out.

"You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," she replied to his tweet on Tuesday.

The pair dated briefly in 2011, according to Us Weekly, and appeared to be friendly with one another long after their split.

“I don’t know if I can handle him, to be honest," the television personality told the outlet in 2011. "I like to have fun, and I’m really trying to not get into anything too serious."

She also opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the relationship in a 2013 episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter."

"He’s a sweetheart, and he’s so cute," Handler said at the time, per the outlet. “It wasn’t the most serious relationship. He came on my show [in 2010], and he sent me flowers. And I was like, 'I’m not gonna date somebody whose name is a number.'"