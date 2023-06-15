Expand / Collapse search
Chelsea Handler criticizes Al Pacino, Robert De Niro after they welcome newborns: 'Horny old men'

Al Pacino, 83, welcomed fourth child recently, Robert De Niro, 79, became father to seventh baby

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Chelsea Handler voiced a call to action against the "horny old men" of the world.

The former late night talk show host chastised Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk for "spreading their seed."

"There's a new epidemic sweeping the country, and no, it's not another virus," Handler said in an Instagram clip.

"It's worse – horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed."

AL PACINO, 83, WELCOMES SON ROMAN WITH GIRLFRIEND NOOR ALFALLAH, 29

Chelsea Handler rocks pink strapless dress at awards show

Chelsea Handler slammed "old horny men" for having kids. (Michael Kovac)

Handler added, "Don't even get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like."

She shared a photo collage of Baldwin, Pacino, De Niro and Musk to accompany her sharp words.

Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, recently welcomed their first child into the world.

ROBERT DE NIRO, 79, WELCOMES HIS 7TH CHILD

"Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's representative confirmed in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

Al Pacino gives animated answer during panel discussion

Al Pacino became a father for the fourth time. His girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to their first child, a son named Roman. (Dominik Bindl)

Pacino also has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with ex Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

"They cannot stop procreating," Handler said. "Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children."

AMY SCHUMER MOCKS HILARIA BALDWIN'S SPANISH HERITAGE SCANDAL: ‘THIS CHICK IS FROM BOSTON’

She added, "Robert De Niro just had his seventh child at the tender age of 79."

Kim Cattrall revealed at the premiere of "About My Father" that De Niro welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany Chen, 45.

Robert De Niro smiles in a black suit and tie next to Al Pacino in a black suit at the Academy Awards in 2020

Just weeks after Robert De Niro announced the birth of his seventh child, Al Pacino revealed he was expecting his fourth. (Amy Sussman)

Robert De Niro smiles as he holds Tiffany Chen's hand and walks into the Vanity Fair x Prada party

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen made way into the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the Cannes Film Festival. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. And I'm happy for both of them," Cattrall told Extra.

Handler also slammed Elon Musk and said that while he wasn't in his 80s, due to his "personality" he "may as well be."

The Tesla honcho has 10 children.

"So how do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?" Handler wondered. "Don't worry. I have a plan to stop this madness, and I'm offering to put myself up for auction."

Elon Musk

Not only does Elon Musk stand at the helm of major tech companies, he's also a father to 10 kids. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin pose on red carpet

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec welcomed a baby girl in September named Ilaria. The couple (pictured in 2021) has been married for 10 years. (Jason Mendez)

Alec Baldwin, 64, and wife Hilaria, 39, have seven children together. He's also a father to Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"For any available octogenarians, you can find me on E-bay or DoorDash. And for 20% off, you can use the code ‘sugart--s.’ Actually maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction, after all, they are antiques."

She finished her PSA with, "Horny old men: they're never worth the money."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

