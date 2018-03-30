Chef Tyler Florence's Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Hold the mustard! Chef Tyler Florence recommends this delicious topping for your dogs instead:

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Yields 4 cups

Time -- 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole pineapple

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds

1/4 Thai bird chile, finely sliced

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 green scallions, finely sliced

Method

Simmer soy, ketchup, sugar, olive oil, and mustard seeds over low heat for 2 minutes.

Peel and cut pineapple into planks and grill to mark off, about 1 minute. Diced pineapple.

In a large mixing bowl, dress pineapple chunks with simmered marinade. Fold in cilantro, scallions and lime juice.

Serve as a topping on hot dogs.