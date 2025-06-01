Chase Chrisley celebrates Julie and Todd Chrisley's prison release as his 'best' birthday gift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chase Chrisley received the one birthday present he wanted for his big day – having his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, close by.

Todd and Julie of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame were released from prison on Wednesday, following a pardon issued by President Donald Trump. The pair had been serving sentences in separate federal institutions after each being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

To honor his 29th birthday, Chase shared an Instagram post about his parents moving back to Nashville after they each served more than two years behind bars.

JULIE CHRISLEY IS ‘DOING WELL,’ FOCUSING ON FAMILY AFTER RETURNING HOME FROM PRISON

The oldest of Todd and Julie's three children together, Chase reposted a Fox News post on his Instagram stories. The social share alerted readers to the couple's future plans in Tennessee following the presidential pardon.

"Best birthday gift I could ask for," Chase wrote to his one million followers.

TODD CHRISLEY OPENS UP ABOUT LIFE BEHIND BARS AND HIS FIRST MOMENTS OUT OF PRISON

Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as tax evasion, and sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Their sentences were later reduced.

On Wednesday, both Todd and Julie were released from their respective prisons, his in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie served time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration," the couple's son, Chase, said in a statement to the New York Post . "I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

Savannah Chrisley has been advocating for their release since the pair went to prison in January 2023 and reached out to Trump for a pardon earlier this year after their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer.

WATCH: TODD CHRISLEY SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME FOLLOWING PRISON RELEASE

Faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Chrisley through incarceration, Todd Chrisley said during his first press conference following his release. He credited speaking with his children – Savannah, Chase and Grayson – as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife of 30 years, Julie, through daily emails.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I talked to my daughter every day. To Chase, to Grayson. And I was able to email with Julie every day," Chrisley shared. "So I think that for me, I haven’t had the same effects that so many people leaving the prison system have had. So I’m grateful for that."

The reality stars were initially indicted in August 2019, and a new indictment was later filed. They were found guilty in June 2022 of not only bank fraud and tax evasion, but also conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Todd and Julie did see a minor court victory in 2019 when the Georgia Department of Revenue cleared the couple of a $2 million state tax evasion charge stemming from a two-year investigation of nearly eight years of returns beginning in 2008.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the original filing, both Chrisleys were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors found the couple guilty of submitting fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Savannah posted a video on her Instagram on Tuesday saying she got the call from the president that he was signing pardon papers for her parents while she was walking into Sam's Club.

"So, both of my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don't believe it's real!" she exclaimed.