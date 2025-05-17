Charlize Theron suffers on-set injury after performing dangerous stunt work without harness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlize Theron is on the mend after suffering an on-set injury.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that while filming her latest action-packed project, "Apex," she sustained a painful injury after doing some of her own dangerous stunt work—without protective equipment.

"Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action — without a harness, sometimes," Theron said at Netflix’s 2025 upfront presentation earlier this week, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Don't tell Netflix."

"It's actually a miracle that I'm here today," she noted.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress continued to detail the risks involved while she worked on her physically demanding role.

"Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe . . . I can go on and on and on, but I won't."

Despite the physical toll, Theron, 49, remained in good spirits as she recovered.

"I can honestly say that shooting ‘Apex’ was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," she added.

Theron went on to say that she never imagined she could top the intense stunts she has performed in previous projects.

"I actually never thought that I would be able to outdo the action that I did in ‘Old Guard 2,’" she remarked. "Back to me almost dying, I'm really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on. . . ."

She’s set to star in the action-packed film alongside actor Taron Egerton.

When describing "Apex," Theron said the movie focuses on "a woman trying to rediscover herself, only to be hunted by a ruthless and unforgiving human predator."

Theron isn’t the only Hollywood star who has recently sustained injuries.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez suffered a facial injury during rehearsals just weeks before hosting the American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer took to social media Tuesday to share a photo of her icing one of her eyes.

"So this happened…" Lopez, 55, posted on her Instagram Story.

She shared a second selfie without the ice pack, explaining that the injury had happened while she was rehearsing for the American Music Awards, set to take place on May 26. Lopez is booked to host the show.

A visible cut is seen at the top of Lopez’s nose, and a slight discoloration is visible around her eye.

Lopez posted a third photo next to plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond and in her caption she wrote, "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new."

It’s unclear what caused the injury.