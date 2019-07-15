Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex wife, still struggling with drug use, source says

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, is still struggling with sobriety, a source told Fox News Monday.

A report early Monday claimed that Mueller, 41, may have relapsed during a weekend trip to the Hamptons.

A rep for Mueller declined to comment on the report, but an insider close to the actress and real estate investor told Fox News, “Like so many people, sobriety is a daily challenge for Brooke. She genuinely wants to be well and tries every day to live a healthy life. Unfortunately, the demons of addiction are strong and overpower her efforts to stay sober.”

A spy told Page Six that Mueller appeared distraught at a Southampton Rite Aid early Sunday and that she begged a stranger to help her get home.

“We took her home because we thought she needed help. But once we were in the house, she opened her bags and she had so many drugs it was like ‘Scarface,’” a witness said.

Once at Mueller's property, the witness alleges, “The guys in the house were just waking up from a long night, and nobody was in the mood to party. But Brooke had other ideas, and kept saying, ‘Why are you all so boring? Let’s party.’ She had so many bags of drugs, it wasn’t clear what they were, but she had white powder around her nose, so I assume it was cocaine."

"She disappeared in the bathroom for a while with one young man, then came out and went back in the bathroom with another guy," the witness added.

Mueller shares 10-year-old twin sons with Sheen, 53, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011.

In 2009, Mueller accused Sheen of threatening her life during an argument. He later pleaded not guilty to domestic violence in relation to the incident.

She's struggled with drug abuse for years and has been in rehab several times.