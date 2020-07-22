Charlie Daniels' widow reveals letter Trump sent her following country icon's death: 'We are honored'

Charlie Daniels' wife's spirits were lifted this week by President Trump.

The country music legend, best known for his monster 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died earlier this month of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.

On Monday, his widow, Hazel Daniels, and his son, Charlie Daniels Jr., took over his official Instagram account to share a personal letter addressed to Hazel from the POTUS.

"Dear Hazel, I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences," Trump's letter begins.

He went on to call the late country icon a "true American patriot," noting that his music will be "celebrated for generations."

"He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed," Trump continued.

Trump also acknowledged his own wife, Melania Trump, and added that they both send their prayers to the Daniels family.

"May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans," he concluded with his signature.

"We are honored that you would think of us in our time of grieving. Thank you so much," Hazel and her son captioned the Instagram pic.

The acclaimed Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn., where doctors determined his cause of death, according to a press release obtained by Fox News earlier this month.

Daniels accumulated a slew of accolades and awards during his long career in music, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also won a Dove Award for gospel albums and a coveted Grammy Award for best country vocal performance by a duo or group.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.