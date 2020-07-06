Celebrities react to Charlie Daniels' death

The world is mourning the loss of Charlie Daniels.

The renowned singer and fiddler behind the hit song “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” among others, died at age 83.

A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tenn., after doctors said he had a stroke.

The star had suffered what was described as a mild stroke in January 2010 and had a heart pacemaker implanted in 2013, but he continued to perform.

With such a prolific career in country music, it didn't take long before several of his fellow country music artists took to social media to share their thoughts and favorite memories of the late performer.

"I'm so sad he's gone," tweeted Brad Paisley. "We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him. Rest In Peace my friend. We love you."

"Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning," wrote Jason Aldean. "He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie!"

"Just learning of the passing of this great man," said Luke Bryan. "What a hero. A true patriot, Christian, and country music icon. Prayers to his family. Thank you for all of your contributions on and off the stage. God Bless you Charlie Daniels."

“This is devastating news,” The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted. “Our brother Charlie Daniels has hone home… hard to process this immeasurable loss… goodbye Charlie… until that glorious day… We KNOW where you are now.”

“There’s going to be lots more fiddlin’ in heaven from now on,” chimed Aaron Watson. “So sad to hear about the passing of Charlie Daniels. Keeping his fans, friends and family in our thoughts and prayers. I’m so thankful I got to spend some time with him.”

“My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away,” Travis Tritt wrote on Instagram. “Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him.”

“I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone,” he shared. “Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful.”

Others also shared their disbelief other Daniels’ death.

“Oh man, screw 2020!!” tweeted Meghan McCain. “First John Prine now Charlie Daniels…..?!?!? Somebody for the love of God put Willie Nelson in a safe, secure place.”

“Met Mr. Daniels a few times over the years,” shared Kevin Sorbo. “Class act. RIP, sir.”

"Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing," wrote Tim McGraw. "I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across.



"Thank you @CharlieDaniels for your friendship and music," added Larry the Cable Guy. "I love you man. You were and will always be an American legend. Have fun fiddlin’ for Jesus ‘cause you just woke up in glory! Hallelujah!"

Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler, started out as a session musician, even playing on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline” sessions. Beginning in the early 1970s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year.

Daniels performed at the White House, at the Super Bowl, throughout Europe and often for troops in the Middle East. He played himself in the 1980 John Travolta movie “Urban Cowboy” and was closely identified with the rise of country music generated by that film.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was No. 1 on the country charts in 1979 and No. 3 on the pop charts. It was voted single of the year by the Country Music Association.

At the age of 71, he was invited to join the epitome of Nashville’s music establishment, the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Daniels once explained why he kept touring so much: “I have never played those notes perfectly," he said in a 1998 interview. "I’ve never sung every song perfectly. I’m in competition to be better tonight than I was last night and to be better tomorrow than tonight.”

Daniels said his favorite place to play was “anywhere with a good crowd and a good paycheck.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.