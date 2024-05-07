Charli XCX wore dress made from recycled T-shirts dating back to the 1950s, 1960s to the Met Gala

Pop singer Charli XCX's Met Gala gown came with a unique story. Fans likely could not tell upon first glance, but the gorgeous off-the-shoulder, long gown was made up of vintage T-shirts.

The Met Gala in New York City is an opportunity for celebrities to stun the red carpet in less than traditional pieces, loosely based around the theme of the year. Each guest interprets the theme their own way, bringing a variety of looks to the event every year.

The Met Gala, led by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintor and the 2024 co-chairs, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez had "The Garden of Time" as the dress code. Each year the Met Gala celebrates The Costume Institute's spring exhibition. This year, the exhibition is called "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Charli's Marni gown that she wore Monday night took a lot of time to put together, with 200 hours of workmanship put into its creation, according to Vogue.

"Francesco [Marni's creative director] and I both liked the idea of taking the most simple item—the white T-shirt—and building something extravagant from it," Charli told Vogue.

"The white T-shirt is something that can be reflective of so many things, so many fashion sensibilities, so many styles. It’s classic, punk, comfortable, sexy, casual all at once. It’s often people’s most prized item—you know when you find that one perfectly fitting, perfectly feeling white T-shirt that you never want to throw away? And as time goes on those T-shirts become more worn, softer, more desirable. We liked using this as a starting point for the dress," the "Boom Clap" singer added.

The T-shirts used for the gown date back to the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Many celebrities have difficulty walking around in their stiff Met Gala dresses and often cannot sit in their attire. They sometimes even need to be lifted up stairs, but this dress did not give Charli any trouble.

"I will say though, despite the train being quite long, the dress is actually really comfortable," Charli told Vogue.

The 2024 Met Gala was not the first time Charlie had worked with Marni. They also collaborated on custom looks for the singer's Coachella performance in 2023.

On the Met Gala red carpet, Charli was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, along with Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan, where she shared that this year's Met Gala was the second she had been to, and she is finally at the point of no longer being nervous about the event.

Charli is co-headlining a tour with Sivan, beginning on Sept. 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. She also has a new album, "Brat" on the way, set for release on June 3, 2024.