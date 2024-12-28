Charles Shyer, 'Father of the Bride' director and Oscar-nominated co-writer of 'Private Benjamin', dies at 83

Charles Shyer, who earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing "Private Benjamin" and directed hit movies including "Father of the Bride" and "Baby Boom," has died. He was 83.

On Saturday, a representative for Shyer confirmed the filmmaker's death to Fox News Digital. His daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer, whom he shared with his former frequent collaborator and ex-wife Nancy Meyers, told the Hollywood Reporter that her father passed away Friday at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a brief illness.

"It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer’s passing," the Meyers-Shyer family wrote in a statement shared with Deadline.

They continued, "His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind. We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

In 1979, Shyer co-wrote the comedy "Private Benjamin" with Meyers and screenwriter Harvey Miller, which the trio co-produced with the movie's star, Goldie Hawn.

The film became a major box office success with Shyer, Meyers and Miller's script receiving the Writer's Guild of America Award for best original comedy and an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

Hawn's performance earned her a best actress Oscar nomination, while the late Eileen Brennen earned an Academy Award nod for best supporting actress.

"Private Benjamin" premiered in 1980, and Shyer and Meyers tied the knot in Rome that same year. The former couple went on to team up again for the 1984 comedy-drama "Irreconcilable Differences," starring Ryan O'Neal, Shelley Long and Drew Barrymore.

Shyer made his directorial debut with the film, which the duo co-wrote.

Shyer and Meyers' next collaboration was the 1987 romantic comedy, "Baby Boom," which starred Diane Keaton. The movie's script was co-written by the pair and directed by Shyer. "Baby Boom" was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy or musical, while Keaton received a nod for best actress.

Meyers and Shyer later created a sitcom of the same name based on the movie, which ran from 1988 to 1989.

The former couple's streak of success continued when they remade Vincente Minnelli's 1950 comedy, "Father of the Bride." The hit 1990 version of "Father of the Bride," which starred Steve Martin, Keaton, Kimberly Williams and Martin Short, was directed by Shyer. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Meyers, Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.

The former husband-wife duo collaborated on the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble," which the two wrote and Shyer directed.

Shyer and Meyers teamed up again for the 1995 sequel "Father of the Bride Part II." They shared writing credits and Shyer served as director.

In 1998, Meyers made her directorial debut with the mega-hit romantic comedy "The Parent Trap," starring Lindsay Lohan as long-lost twin sisters who conspire to reunite their parents. Shyer produced the movie, which he also co-wrote with Meyers and David Swift.

"The Parent Trap" would mark the final collaboration between Shyer and Meyers, who divorced in 1999.

Shyer went on to direct and co-produce the 2001 historical drama "The Affair of the Necklace," which starred Hilary Swank.

He followed up with the 2004 remake of the 1966 movie "Alfie," which he wrote, directed and produced. The movie starred Jude Law in the titular role as well as Susan Sarandon and Sienna Miller.

Shyer directed and co-wrote the 2022 Netflix Christmas romantic comedy "The Noel Diary. His most recent project was the 2023 Netflix holiday comedy "Best. Christmas. Ever!" which he co-wrote.

Born in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 1941, Shyer was the son of production executive and director Melville Shyer, who co-founded the Director's Guild of America, and Lois Delaney. Shyer later attended the University of California, Los Angeles, and became an assistant to the producers of the TV show "The Odd Couple" Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson. He was later made the head writer and associate producer of the hit series.

Shyer earned his first feature film writing credit for 1977's "Smokey and the Bandit," which starred Burt Reynolds. He co-wrote the screenplay for Jack Nicholson's 1978 movie "Goin' South," in which the actor starred and directed.

The filmmaker's first major accolade came when he earned a best screenplay WGA Award nomination after co-writing 1978's "House Calls."

Shyer was married to actress Debra Ewing from 1969 to 1974. After his marriage to Meyers ended, he was married to Deborah Lynn from 2004 to 2009.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer followed in her parents' footsteps, directing and co-writing the 2017 comedy "Home Again," starring Reese Witherspoon. Meyers and Shyer also shared a daughter, Annie Meyers-Shyer.

He is survived by Hallie and Annie as well as twins Jacob and Sophia, who he shared with Lynn.