Jack Nicholson’s look-alike son's 'strong genes' landed him new horror movie role

Jack Nicholson’s son, Ray Nicholson, bears a striking resemblance to his famous dad, which paid off for his new movie.

In "Smile 2," a pop star, played by Naomi Scott, is chased by an evil entity that takes the form of various people, including her deceased husband, played by the younger Nicholson.

One scene in particular showcases Ray intensely smiling at the camera, not unlike his father did in the horror classic, "The Shining."

"My mom says, 'Ray, you were such a beautiful boy, and then you started to look like your father’" he joked on "CBS Mornings" about sharing a smile with his dad.

He also told the outlet that he and his Oscar-winning father "don’t talk that much about acting."

"I think probably I’d hang onto his word too much. I think it's important for me to find my way," Ray said.

At the premiere for "Smile 2," Ray told Deadline he and his dad are "very different people."

"I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don’t necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He’s my inspiration. I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that’s how I learned to be a human being. So, of course we’re gonna be kind of similar," the 32-year-old said.

He continued, "As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn’t investigate it for myself because I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, of course, that’s right,’ and it might not work for me. I love him. He’s also my hero. I’m the luckiest kid in the world."

"Smile 2" director Parker Finn told Entertainment Weekly that he cast Ray as a reference to "The Shining."

"I think I'm always trying to reference ‘The Shining.’ With Ray, he auditioned for that role. The audition was so strong. Of course, Jack Nicholson is one of my favorite actors of all time. I love that Ray has very strong genes, and his smile, instantly, I was like, 'Oh my God, it's like looking at a young Jack,’" he told the outlet.

Finn continued, "What really struck me was how well he slipped into that venomous but charming character he's playing in the film. He could bring again that feeling of, I'm really, really anxious, but part of it is also tickling me."

And while Jay’s part wasn’t specifically written for him, Finn said it was "wonderful kismet" that he ended up in the film.

Ray is the eldest of two children Nicholson shares with his former partner, Rebecca Broussard. Ray's younger sister is actress Lorraine Nicholson.

Nicholson also reportedly has four other children, Jennifer Nicholson, 59, who he shares with his first and only wife Sandra Knight, Caleb Goddard with Susan Anspach, Honey Hollman, 42, with model Winnie Hollman (though he’s never formally acknowledged paternity), and Tessa Gourin, who claims she is the actor’s illegitimate daughter with Jennie Gourin, though he’s never publicly addressed the claim.