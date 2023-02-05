Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' actor, dead at 86

Charles Kimbrough, who starred alongside Candice Bergen on 10 seasons of "Murphy Brown," died on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.

His son, Jim Kimbrough, confirmed his death to the Associated Press.

Kimbrough earned television accolades for portraying news anchor Jim Dial for a decade on the CBS sitcom.

‘CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND’ AND ‘A CHRISTMAS STORY’ STAR MELINDA DILLON DIES AT 83

In 1990, Charles received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. During the 2018 reboot, he reprised his role for three episodes.

Prior to making a name on TV, Kimbrough was also known throughout the theater community.

CANDICE BERGEN THANKS DONALD TRUMP FOR ‘MURPHY BROWN’ GOLDEN GLOBE NOD

He earned a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for best featured actor for his role as Harry in Stephen Sondheim's "Company."

Kimbrough later appeared in another Sondheim production, "Sunday in the Park with George."

The Minnesota native enjoyed all aspects of the business, and voiced the gargoyle Victor in the 1996 animated tale "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

He used his talents as a voice actor for the 2002 sequel and also in several video games.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kimbrough's wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server Vera on the 1970s and ’80s CBS sitcom "Alice," died in 2016.

They married in 2002, more than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died in 2007.

Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, and a stepdaughter, Holly Howland.

Charles' cause of death has not been confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.