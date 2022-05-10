Expand / Collapse search
2022 Tony Award nominations announced

The nominees were announced Monday on the Tony Awards YouTube channel

Associated Press
Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Monday.

Best Musical: "Girl From the North Country," "MJ," "Mr. Saturday Night," "Paradise Square," "Six: The Musical," "A Strange Loop"

Best Play: "Clyde's," "Hangmen," "The Lehman Trilogy," "The Minutes," "Skeleton Crew"

Best Revival of a Play: "American Buffalo," "How I Learned to Drive," "Take Me Out," "Trouble in Mind," "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

A general view onstage during the 62nd Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 15, 2008, in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Best Revival of a Musical: "The Music Man," "Company," "Caroline, or Change"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"; Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"; Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"; David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"; Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"; David Threlfall, "Hangmen"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"; LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"; Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"; Deirdre O’Connell, "Dana H."; Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"; Myles Frost, "MJ"; Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"; Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"; Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"; Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"; Sutton Foster, "The Music Man;" Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"; Mare Winningham, "Girl From the North Country"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From the North Country"; Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"; Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"; L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"; Patti LuPone, "Company"; Jennifer Simard, "Company"

A view of the American Theatre Wing Tony Award. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, "Company"; Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"; Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"; John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"; A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Uzo Aduba, "Clyde’s"; Rachel Dratch, "POTUS"; Kenita R. Miller, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"; Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"; Julie White, "POTUS"; Kara Young, "Clyde’s"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"; Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"; Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"; Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde’s"; Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"; Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"

Best Direction of a Play: Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"; Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"; Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"; Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"; Les Waters, "Dana H."

Best Direction of a Musical: Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"; Marianne Elliott, "Company"; Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country"; Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, "Six: The Musical"; Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Choreography: Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"; Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "Six: The Musical"; Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"; Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Host Hugh Jackman appears on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004, in New York City.

Host Hugh Jackman appears on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004, in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Best Book of a Musical: "Girl From the North Country," Conor McPherson; "MJ," Lynn Nottage; "Mr. Saturday Night," Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; "Paradise Square," Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan; "A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score: "Flying Over Sunset," music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie; "Mr. Saturday Night," music by Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Amanda Green; "Paradise Square," music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare; "Six: The Musical," music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; "A Strange Loop," music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

