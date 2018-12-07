Candice Bergen thanks Donald Trump for 'Murphy Brown' Golden Globe nod

"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her 12th Golden Globes nomination, calling it a "wonderful acknowledgement of my work in a show we are all so proud of bringing back this year."

But, giving credit where credit is due, Bergen on Thursday also acknowledged "it would not have been possible without the help of the President, who not only gave us the impetus for this reboot but provided us with fresh fields to plow daily that Diane English and our superb writing staff have cultivated fearlessly and with unique wit."

CANDICE BERGEN PICKS UP WHERE SHE LEFT OFF WITH GOLDEN GLOBES NOM FOR 'MURPHY BROWN'

"He is, truly, the gift that keeps on giving," she added.

This acknowledgement will no doubt be well received by President Donald Trump, who, last month complained to the New York Post that he was going to be robbed of the Nobel Peace Prize he so richly deserved for his summit with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. Just like he got robbed of the Emmy Award he should have been awarded for NBC's reality TV series "The Apprentice," he explained.

"They'll never give it to me," Trump said of the Nobel, adding, "We should have gotten the Emmy for The Apprentice, you know? I had the No. 1 show, 'The Apprentice.' "