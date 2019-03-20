Channing Tatum unveils new blond hair in shirtless selfie, gets fans’ disapproval

Channing Tatum is trying out a new look and fans aren’t loving it.

Tatum, 38, revealed on his Instagram Stories that he dyed his hair from brown to blond. The “Magic Mike” star posted a shirtless selfie showing off his platinum blond buzz cut and asked fans if the new hair color suited him.

“Bad idea? Haha” Tatum captioned the post along with a poll for fans to cast their decision.

By Wednesday morning, more than 50 percent of the votes swayed “yes.” Tatum acknowledge fans’ disapproval of his new look but appeared to stand by his “bad idea.”

“Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So…,” the actor wrote in a second Instagram stories post.

Tatum usually sports brown, short hair that’s parted on the side and slightly pushed upward in the front, but the actor is known to change his style often. He showed off his buzz cut in December in an Instagram post.

“So serious when try’in to get back to that 2003 P Diddy Sean John runway show look. Hahaha #bluesteele #calmdown #timetohitthegym,” Tatum captioned the post.

His hair also caught fans attention in January 2016 when he attended the Golden Globes with then-wife Jenna Dewan and had his hair longer in the front and slicked to the side. The hairstyle spawned memes and comparisons to Crispin Glover’s character in the movie “Charlie’s Angels.”

Tatum and Dewan announced last April they were splitting after being married for nearly nine years. Tatum is currently dating singer Jessie J.