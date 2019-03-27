Channing Tatum celebrates Jessie J’s birthday with heartfelt Instagram post: ‘You are so very special’

Channing Tatum shared a sweet message on Instagram in light of his girlfriend Jessie J’s 31st birthday Wednesday.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” the “Magic Mike” star, 38, wrote alongside a photo of Jessie J.

CHANNING TATUM DROOLS OVER GIRLFRIEND JESSIE J'S BIKINI SNAP

“You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby,” he continued.

Tatum and the "Bang Bang" singer have been dating since about October.

They went public a month later when Tatum gushed about Jessie's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Instagram.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned the photo at the time.

CHANNING TATUM, JESSIE J ARE GOING PUBLIC: A TIMELINE OF THEIR BLOSSOMING RELATIONSHIP

Earlier in March, Jessie J posted a makeup-less photo of herself. She wore a black bikini with a black mesh cover and was resting next to several plates of snacks.

“Hottest Instagram food model in [the] game right now,” Tatum commented in response.

Fox News' Jessica Sager and Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.