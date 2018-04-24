Channing Tatum is having 'hard' time adjusting to Jenna Dewan split: report

Channing Tatum is reportedly having a "hard" time adjusting to his new life after announcing his split from wife Jenna Dewan.

A source told People the breakup has “been hard” for Tatum, 37, who said in a joint statement with Dewan earlier this month that the couple decided to separate after being married for nine years.

“He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him,” the source told the magazine.

Despite the actor’s struggle to adjust, Dewan, 37, is reportedly doing better because her “life isn’t really changing…if anything she’s just busier,” the source said. Dewan returned to shooting her upcoming TV show “Mixtape” just days after announcing the split.

Dewan also has been active on her social media pages. She removed “Tatum” from her accounts and posted a photo of herself at the beach post-split with the caption: “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back.”

“Jenna is great. She seems very energetic and excited about her life. It was very difficult for her to announce the separation. She didn’t want it to happen for a long time,” another source told People.

Tatum has yet to directly address the breakup since the announcement but was spotted over the weekend spending time with "Bachelor" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. at a racetrack in Alabama, in his first post-split public appearance.

Tatum and Dewan first met in 2006 on the set of “Step Up” and began dating shortly after. They got married in 2009 and have one daughter together. In the joint statement, the couple said they have “lovingly chosen to separate” and added there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root” of their decision.