Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum split: All the signs the breakup was bound to happen

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced Monday they were separating after nine years of marriage, but there were signs indicating the couple was on the rocks some time before that.

The couple said they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” in order to “take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” However, the couple seemed to be drifting apart months before the announcement.

Page Six reported Dewan, 37, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party sans Tatum. Her solo appearance spurred rumors that a split was on the horizon, but she told reporters her husband was at home spending time with their daughter Everly, 4, in order for her to have a “girl’s night.”

People reported Dewan was seen going out on her own. The “Witches of East End” star took Everly to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Los Angeles without her husband.

The media outlet also reported Dewan was seen out and about with stylist Brad Goreski.

Tatum, also 37, was spotted recently having dinner with some friends without his wife.

People reported the "Magic Mike" star moved out of the home he shared with Dewan in Los Angeles, and the couple has been separated for months.

“This has been a long time coming,” a source told People. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their ups and downs over the years but they really started to grow apart within the last year.”

The two also stopped posting photos with one another on social media.

Their lack of social media love was a red flag since the couple was known to post a lot of photos together.

Tatum’s most recent post regarding his wife was in December when he wished her a happy birthday.



Meanwhile, their most recent appearance together was at last month’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

Tatum and Dewan met on the set of the 2006 film “Step Up” and wed in 2009. Their daughter Everly is their only child together.