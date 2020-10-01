Chadwick Boseman pictures from final film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ released

Netflix just released photos of Chadwick Boseman starring in his final film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The movie, filmed last year, will come out posthumously on Dec. 18.

In the photos released by Netflix, Boseman is dressed in character for the period drama.

SIENNA MILLER REVEALS CHADWICK BOSEMAN PAID PART OF HER '21 BRIDGES' SALARY AFTER PARITY ISSUE

The “Black Panther” actor stars as a horn player named Levee in blues singer Ma Rainey’s band. The film takes place in Chicago in 1927.

Viola Davis stars as Ma Rainey, who battles with her White management team for control over her music.

“Levee — has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives,” according to the film’s synopsis.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN TEARS UP OVER 'BLACK PANTHER' IMPACT ON YOUNG BOYS WITH CANCER IN RESURFACED 2018 CLIP

The film is based on the 1982 play by August Wilson about the real-life singer.

Boseman struggled through filming, Davis, 55, revealed in a NY Times interview, but she didn’t know it was because he was going through a silent battle with colon cancer.

The actor died on Aug. 28 at age 43 after a four-year fight.

“An actor of Chadwick's status usually comes on and it's their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they're not going to do,” Davis told the outlet. “That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick.”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN THOUGHT HE'D BEAT CANCER, DIDN'T DISCLOSE DIAGNOSIS TO MARVEL: REPORT

She added: “He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN HONORED BY 'BLACK PANTHER' STAR LETITIA WRIGHT IN EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE: 'FOR MY BROTHER'

“I’m looking back at how tired he always seemed,” the “How to Get Away With Murder” star said. “I look at his beautiful, unbelievable team that was meditating over him and massaging him, and I now realize everything they were trying to infuse in him to keep him going and working at his optimal level. And he received it.”