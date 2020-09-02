Chadwick Boseman honored by 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright in emotional tribute: ‘For my brother’

Letitia Wright gave an emotional tribute to her on-screen “Black Panther” brother Chadwick Boseman following his death.

Wright, 26, played the role of Shuri alongside Boseman, who played King T’Challa and became the Black panther.

The actress posted a video Tuesday that featured moments of nature from sunrises to sunsets, waves crashing in the ocean, flowers blooming and wilting and more as she recited a poem written for the late “21 Bridges” actor.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN 'BLACK PANTHER' CO-STAR MICHAEL B. JORDAN PENS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

“For my brother,” Wright titled the tribute.

“I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to,” she said of hearing the news of Boseman’s death. “An angel on Earth departed.”

The “Black Mirror” actress continued: “A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

Wright admitted she didn’t know Boseman was secretly battling stage IV colon cancer.

'BLACK PANTHER' STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN DEAD OF CANCER AT 43

The late “42” star’s death announcement revealed his health declined for four years following his diagnosis.

“I wish I got to say goodbye,” Wright continued in her tribute. “I messaged you a couple of times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.”

'BLACK PANTHER' ACTRESS LETITIA WRIGHT SAYS GOD PULLED HER OUT OF DEPRESSION IN POWERFUL SPEECH

She added: “But against all odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.”

Wright then reflected on her first meeting with Boseman in Los Angeles and their instant connection.

“God told me that you are my brother and I am to love you as such. And I always did and I always will,” the “Death on the Nile” star said.

She continued: “But now, my heart is broken. Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.”

Wright’s video then segued into moments of her laughing with Boseman, pictures of the “Black Panther” cast together and other photos of the late star.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S 'BLACK PANTHER' DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER PENS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

“I thought we had more time and many more years to come. For more laughter and moments of me picking on you on set,” she said. “This hurts.”

Despite Wright’s pain, she discussed her faith “in God to heal all wounds.”

“You’re forever in my heart,” she concluded.

On Friday, Wright simply tweeted, “this hurts. Really hurts,” in response to Boseman’s death.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN TEARS UP OVER 'BLACK PANTHER' IMPACT ON YOUNG BOYS WITH CANCER IN RESURFACED 2018 CLIP

The “Black Panther” star died in his home surrounded by his wife and family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” an announcement said last Friday. Movies he made in the years following a 2016 colon cancer diagnosis “all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”