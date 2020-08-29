Chadwick Boseman tears up over 'Black Panther' impact on young boys with cancer in resurfaced 2018 clip

Wakanda forever.

Chadwick Boseman cried while discussing the impact the blockbuster “Black Panther” had on two young boys with cancer in a resurfaced 2018 clip that has gone viral after he passed away on Friday.

The actor, 43, was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement, though he never spoke about it publicly.

During a 2018 interview with SirusXM to promote the hit Marvel flick, Boseman broke down while discussing his friendship with two young boys battling terminal cancer. The star, who played the titular hero T’Challa, explained how the kids fueled his fire to make the best film possible, in a video that’s been viewed over 350,000 times since it hit Twitter.

“There are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer. And throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal,” he said. “And what they said to me, and their parents [also] said, they're trying to hold on until this movie comes. And to a certain degree, you hear them say that say, and you're like ‘wow.’”

“It's a humbling experience, because you're like, 'This can't mean that much to them.' You know?” Boseman continued. “But seeing how the world has taken this on, seeing how the movement and how it's taken on a life of its own, I realize that they anticipated something great."

"I think back now to a kid, and just you know, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy that I was going to get a chance to experience, or a video game,” he said. “I did live life waiting for those moments. And so, it put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys anticipation of this movie."

“And when I found out that they…” Boseman said, exhaling and taking a long pause. Page Six reported that the boys passed away before the movie was released.

Later looking up, with tears in his eyes, Boseman concluded: “So yeah, it means a lot.”

“Knowing now that he was diagnosed in 2016 gives this moment so much more weight and significance,” a fan responded. “We were blessed to have a man with such a big heart for the time he was with us. Long live the King.”