Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Drake, Christie Brinkley and more take over the Hamptons for Fourth of July weekend

A-list celebrities flocked to Long Island’s East End to rub elbows with Hamptonites for Fourth of July weekend.

Westhampton to Montauk quickly became a playground for Hollywood’s elite, professional athletes, critically acclaimed musicians and tech titans as they partied to the wee hours at eye-catching estates and swanky saloons.

Despite breakup rumors, supermodel Kendall Jenner was spotted hand-in-hand with NBA boyfriend Devin Booker, while Diplo touched down in his chopper to DJ poolside at the Casa Del Sol mansion in Amagansett.

Kristin Cavallari, The Chainsmokers, Billy Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley, Melissa Gorga and reality star Tyler Cameron were just a few flying under the radar in the luxe beach towns.

Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

Founder and CEO of Fanatics , Michael Rubin, opened the doors of his $50 million Bridgehampton home to a wide array of VIPs on Saturday evening. The billionaire who recently sold his stake in the 76ers and the New Jersey Devils NHL team held an exclusive Fourth of July Bash. The star-studded guest list included actress Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, Odell Beckham, James Harden, Kendall Jenner, the D’Amelio family and Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker.

The party-goers dressed to the nines in white designs and enjoyed live performances from Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, A$AP Ferg, Quavo, Miguel, Meek Mill and more.

Kristin Cavallari

Prior to Fourth of July weekend, television personality and fashion entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari recently held a poolside pop-up for Uncommon James Jewelry at Casa Del Sol’s "House of the Sun" in Amagansett, New York.

The star also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few snapshots from her trip to Turks & Caicos, which included her soaking up the sun in a white bikini, hanging with her three kids she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler and her friends.

She captioned the photos, "We love our lil modern family," along with red, white and blue heart emojis.

Melissa Gorga

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga and her family escaped the Jersey Shore to spend time in the Hamptons. The reality star and husband, Joe Gorga, sold their longtime family home for $2.5 million in September of 2021.

Gorga told Bravo that she was "looking to buy in the Hamptons." The Envy founder celebrated the Fourth at a house in East Hampton, partied at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, and was spotted shopping in Southampton’s new Chanel boutique.

Tyler Cameron

"The Bachelor" heartthrob turned model Tyler Cameron sipped on cocktails at Montauk’s Bounce Beach Club and The Surf Lodge and attended a wild animal-themed social in Bridgehampton.

Christie Brinkley

Supermodel Christie Brinkley threw a picturesque birthday garden party for her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook at her century-old mansion.

Foodgod, formerly Jonathan Cheban

Kim Kardashian’s friend Foodgod, formerly Jonathan Cheban, was seen testing out Sag Harbor’s fan-favorite eatery Le Bilboquet and chowing on delectable bites at 75 Main in Southampton.

The Chainsmokers

Grammy award-winning duo The Chainsmokers performed live at The Surf Lodge on Monday, July 4, to end the patriotic weekend with a bang.