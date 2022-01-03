'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' sees Raven-Symoné mix up popular lyrics, lose on technicality

Raven-Symoné misspoke the lyrics to a hit 1970s song and missed out on a puzzle solve during her appearance on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Viewers were calling for justice for the "That’s So Raven" star after she made one of the most common mistakes with the lyrics of The Bee Gees’ immensely popular disco hit "Stayin’ Alive" during Sunday’s game for charity.

The actress, who was playing for the non-profit Goodwill of Southern California, was not doing very well going into the second half of the show against opponents Tori Spelling and Tara Lipinski. However, things were briefly looking up when the 36-year-old started to close in on the answer to a puzzle in the category "70s song lyrics."

Symoné wanted to solve the puzzle early but host Pat Sajak cautioned her to speak very carefully when doing so. The warning prompted some hesitancy from the contestant, who instead opted to spin two more times. Yahoo Entertainment pointed out that the host noted that there was a lot of "tension" stemming from the incident but encouraged her to guess if she felt she had the answer.

The actress then correctly guessed that the answer to the puzzle was "AH HA HA HA STAYIN’ ALIVE STAYIN’ ALIVE."

However, as many people do when they sing along to the hit song, Symoné spoke the words as "ah, ah, ah, ah" rather than the official lyrics, which read "ah, ha, ha, ha." As a result, she couldn’t be awarded the points.

Symoné was briefly confused when Spelling, 48, then took over and got the puzzle right for seemingly saying the same thing. Sajak, 75, explained the difference between the two celebrities’ answers. Fortunately, Symoné took the loss in stride, noting that she was still enjoying her game.

Although she was contrite about stealing the solve away from Symoné, Spelling went on to win the game with a grand total of $54,300 going to her charity. Fortunately, it seems there were no hard feelings among the three contestants.