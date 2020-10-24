Jennifer Aniston discourages voters from supporting Kanye West, casts her ballot for Joe Biden

Jennifer Aniston has officially voted in the 2020 presidential election, and along with revealing who she backed, the actress weighed in on other contenders whose platforms she doesn't necessarily agree with.

Aniston, 51, has become increasingly more political this year, due to her disagreements with President Trump and his administration. She's made it abundantly clear on social media that Joe Biden is her presidential pick, and she confirmed that on Friday with an Instagram post.

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," Aniston captioned two Instagram photos while outside of the drop-off location.

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can't do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science ... too many people have died," Aniston continued, referring to Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the "Morning Show" star asked her Instagram followers to "really consider" who will be affected "most" by the 2020 chosen candidate.

Her post reads in part: "Your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

Aniston then discouraged voters from supporting Kanye West in the election. The 43-year-old rapper stunned Americans and his fans alike when he announced on Independence Day his decision to run for the Oval Office against President Trump and Biden.

"PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible," Aniston's post concluded.

After announcing his presidential bid, West encountered some difficulty in getting his name on multiple state ballots. While the Yeezy founder has made the ballot in several states, others, including Virginia and Arizona, have blocked his candidacy. A federal election filing from September showed that he's spent nearly $6 million on the race.

West previously made headlines for his vocal support of President Trump, although he told Forbes in a July interview that he was “taking the red hat off." Democrats claim that West’s presidential run is a bid to siphon votes from Biden.

West said he would run as part of the "Birthday Party," and his arguments have echoed those of Republicans and conservative activists -- particularly on abortion.

"I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me ... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject," he tweeted on Friday.

Back in July, West's comments about abortion at an Ohio rally reportedly spawned some strife in his marriage to reality star Kim Kardashian. The couple shares four kids together.

During the now-viral campaign stop, he cried while discussing how he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star apparently considered abortion when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North. The emotional display prompted speculation about his psychological health and his wife opened up for the first time about his struggle with bipolar disorder.

Fox News' Sam Dorman and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.