Celebrity exes who are quarantining together

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Everybody's looking for some companionship during the coronavirus quarantine, even celebrities.

Whether they were fresh off of a breakup, mulling over a split, or just happened to get stuck with one another, there are plenty of stars who have ended up quarantining with their exes -- for better or for worse.

Here's a look at some of the celebrity exes who have chosen to self-isolate together amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

STUNTMEN 'FIGHT' EACH OTHER WHILE STUCK DURING QUARANTINE IN VIRAL VIDEO

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Movie superstars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have elected to spend the coronavirus quarantine together.

The pair share three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, who are also self-isolating with their parents.

Willis' current wife, Emma Heming Willis, is in Los Angeles with the daughters she shares with Willis. She stayed behind awaiting test results -- not related to the novel virus -- for one of the girls before traveling became too dangerous.

MARIANNE FAITHFULL OUT OF HOSPITAL AFTER 22 DAYS OF CORONAVIRUS CARE

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and her former partner Tristan Thompson are reportedly self-isolating together, according to Us Weekly.

Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, 29, share a 2-year-old daughter named True.

An insider told Us Weekly that being together in quarantine has made Kardashian develop a "soft spot for" Thompson.

PRINCE LOUIS SHOWS SUPPORT FOR UK HEALTH CARE WORKERS IN ADORABLE NEW PHOTOS SHARED AHEAD OF HIS 2ND BIRTHDAY

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

Despite their relationship being over, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana are quarantining together in their Los Angeles home, a source told Us Weekly.

“They are definitely not back together. They own a home together and they are quarantined together,” the source said.

The insider elaborated: “Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

MARIE OSMOND ON QUARANTINING WITH HER HUSBAND STEVE: 'FIRST TIME WE'VE BEEN ALONE SINCE I CAN REMEMBER'

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The most recent "Bachelor" star, Peter Weber, revealed that he's been in quarantine in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan, a contestant on his season of the reality show.

“Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some things," Weber explained on Nick Viall's podcast, per E! News. "This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff."

Weber, 28, maintained that he and Flanagan aren't dating, but they "just enjoy each other's company."

‘HAPPY DAYS' STAR MARION ROSS SHARES HOW QUARANTINE HAS CHANGED HER DAILY ROUTINE

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and his former ex-wife Mia Goth were recently spotted together amid the pandemic.

A paparazzi photo obtained by People magazine shows the pair getting cozy on a park bench in late March, well into the quarantine.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino

Actress Eva Amurri and former soccer pro Kyle Martino announced in late 2019 that they were separating, but have since reunited for the quarantine.

The pair share three children. Marlowe and Major were born in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and their third, Mateo, was born in March after they separated.

"He lives out of state from me and the kids so it was either he isolates on his own and not see the kids for who knows how long or we isolate together,” Amurri said on Instagram Live, per Us Weekly. “It was an obvious choice for the kids’ sake and his sake.

JULIANNE HOUGH'S HUSBAND BROOK LAICH REVEALS WHY HE'S IN QUARANTINE ALONE

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer may no longer be Mario Singer's wife, but they are staying together during the quarantine.

“Even though we’re all together, we kind of have a routine,” Ramona, 63, said to Us Weekly. “We do certain things by ourselves.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Odette Annable and Dave Annable

Another pair of exes who are quarantining together with their child: Odette and Dave Annable.

The pair was tagged in a friend's Instagram post featuring a "virtual Passover."

Odette, 34, and Dave, 40, share a 4-year-old daughter, Charlie.