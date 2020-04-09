Exes Jesse Metcalfe, Cara Santana reportedly quarantining together

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After their split, Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana may have had to make a tough call while in coronavirus quarantine.

Us Weekly, citing multiple sources, reported that the pair is self-isolating together in their Los Angeles home.

“They are definitely not back together. They own a home together and they are quarantined together,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added: “Jesse lives in the guest house. They had to make the mature decision to deal with this situation together like many people going through a breakup right now.”

Another source said that while Metcalfe, 41, and Santana, 35, are no longer romantically involved, they're “making things work” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are cohabitating and quarantining together,” the source said.

The pair reportedly split at the beginning of 2020 after roughly 13 years together.

The news of their split came just days after photos surfaced of Metcalfe with not one, but two different women, and were published by the Daily Mail. The 35-year-old was seen getting cozy with a woman at a bar in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles, Calif., and was also seen with Hungarian model Livia Pillmann, the outlet reported at the time.

Additionally, an insider revealed to E! News that, at the time, Santana was heartbroken over learning Metcalfe was meeting with other women, adding that she had “shut down” and refrained from communicating with anyone.

"Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people," a source told E! News in January, adding that while Jesse had not moved out yet, they were now arranging that. "Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women."

Reps for Metcalfe and Santana did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.