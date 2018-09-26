Shia LaBeouf splits from wife Mia Goth, steps out with singer FKA twigs

Wild man Shia LaBeouf is splitting from Mia Goth and is dating Robert Pattinson’s ex-fiancée, experimental pop star FKA twigs.

A rep for LaBeouf told Page Six: “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

Goth and LaBeouf had an Elvis-themed commitment ceremony in Vegas in 2016, but were reportedly not legally wed.

The pair were filmed having an argument in Germany in 2015, when he said on-camera, “I don’t want to touch a woman. I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed,” and, “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her.”

Twigs will appear in LaBeouf’s upcoming film, “Honey Boy,” based on his upbringing as a child actor.

FKA twigs and “Twilight” hunk Pattinson were engaged in 2015, but split in 2017 with sources saying it had to do with distance and schedules.

There’s been buzz about FKA twigs and LaBeouf dating in Hollywood circles, and the duo were spotted leaving her London home on a grocery run this week.

She confirmed to the Daily Mail on her intercom, “We’re very happy.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.