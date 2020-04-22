Marie Osmond on quarantining with her husband Steve: 'First time we've been alone since I can remember'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marie Osmond is getting some quality time with her husband during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 60-year-old entertainer is still filming remote episodes of "The Talk" and recently opened up to DailyMailTV about how she's been spending her time in her Utah home.

Despite not "planning on staying [home] quite this long," Osmond said she believes in trying to find a sense of routine or rhythm in everything that we go through."

Osmond is at home with her husband, Steve Craig. The pair were married in 1982 until divorcing in 1985. They later rekindled their relationship and remarried in 2011.

"I do have to say: It's been lovely spending time with my husband," the mother of eight noted. "We remarried, we were apart for, like, 25 years, so all of the sudden, we are alone -- this is the first time we've been alone since I can remember."

The singer told the outlet that she's spending time video chatting with her family.

"I think with every kind of change and trial that we go through, I think it challenges the human spirit," she said. "I think that's the biggest challenge for me, is not seeing my kids and grandchildren, my family, my brothers."

She also said that she's been keeping busy by catching up on television, reading, doing puzzles, crafting and napping, which Osmond said was relatively new to her.

"It's just really relaxing. Taking naps, what a concept, right?" she joked.

Of course, she's kept up with her duties as a co-host on "The Talk," remotely video chatting with guests and her fellow celebrity hosts.

"We've had different topics from how people are coping to mental illness to struggling with kids at home, education," Osmond said.

Among the topics they've discussed is forgiveness, which guest Drew Carey spoke about after the killing of his ex-fiancé Amie Harwick while on the show.

"Looking at the comments, [Carey] helped so many people deal with the topic of forgiveness. And that's huge," Osmond said. "And like he said, if you carry that anger within you, it makes you sick and it just makes you an angry person."

Luckily, her fellow co-hosts -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne -- have made for a great community of friends during the crisis.

"We come together and laugh and get along. Doesn't matter if you don't believe what I believe or vise versa," the singer said. "We respect each other's opinions. And I think that that's a good lesson for life."

"That's the way it is with the ladies. We're all very different and we all respect each other," Osmond said. "It doesn't matter if you don't believe what I believe or vice versa... It's nice to have current topics and kind of stay in touch with everybody... but mostly just to have a friend during the day."