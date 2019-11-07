Shia LaBeouf signed up to join the Peace Corps after 2017 arrest: ‘I thought the acting thing was over’

Shia LaBeouf is in a period of self-discovery.

The former child star -- who has had his fair share of trials and tribulations throughout the years -- recently opened up about how his arrest in 2017 helped shape his path toward self-reform and aided him in writing his upcoming movie “Honey Boy.”

The autobiographical screenplay, which is set for release in select theatres on Friday, follows the life of LaBeouf when he was a young Disney Channel star.

The “Even Stevens” alum recalled being at his absolute lowest point after he was arrested in Savannah, Ga. and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction after the “Peanut Butter Falcon” actor asked a stranger for a cigarette but was denied.

LaBeouf, 33, was ordered to a court-mandated treatment facility following the incident.

"I thought the actor thing was over. I signed up to go to the Peace Corps," LaBeouf revealed Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And then I went into this rehab facility, was there for two months, had written this thing, plans changed, so when I got out, I wasn't going to do the Peace Corps no more."

The actor said he spoke with the organization when he decided to drop out and explained that they actually took the news in stride.

“We had a little conversation about it. They were very peaceful about it,” said LaBeouf. “Very calm, 'Listen I'm not going to come...' 'That's OK!' It's not like the Navy or something like that. It's not the Marine Corps."

LaBeouf praised the police officer who arrested him in Georgia while accepting the Breakthrough Screenwriter Award for his film at the Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia, for changing my life," LaBeouf said, according to USA Today. Some in the crowd apparently laughed at LaBeouf's remarks, seemingly not knowing if the "Transformers" star was kidding.

When Robert Downey Jr. presented LaBeouf his award over the weekend, he praised the screenplay, describing it as "damn near perfect. He added it was "easily the best and bravest film I have seen in years."

LaBeouf also thanked his therapist and sponsor "for saving my life" and his parents "for giving my life."

The actor doubled down in his appreciation for the officer on Wednesday, telling Kimmel, "Officer Brian, that's my guy. He invited me to go fishing yesterday," before adding that he “f---ing hated” the officer when he was first taken into custody, but pointed out that things can change.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.