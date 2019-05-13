Celebrity birthdays: Stevie Wonder, Stephen Colbert and Iwan Rheon turn one year older

Stevie Wonder, Stephen Colbert and Iwan Rheon are among the many stars who are celebrating turning one year older on May 13.

Wonder turns 69, while Colbert turns 55 and Rheon rings in 34.

Wonder recently made headlines when he called for better gun control during late rapper Nipsey Hussle's memorial service last month.

When the singer took the stage at the Staples Center to eulogize Hussle, 33, who was shot to death outside his Marathon Clothing store in March, Wonder stated: "It is so painful to know that we don’t have enough people taking a position that says: ‘Listen, we must have stronger gun laws. It’s unacceptable.'"

As for Colbert, the late-night host made news when he blasted Attorney General William Barr over his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying he wanted to "wring his neck" during the testimony.

As for Rheon, who is best known for playing Ramsay Bolton on "Game of Thrones," he spoke about what it was like to have his character be [spoiler alert] eaten by dogs on the HBO series.

"If you're going to go, you ought to go in style," the Welsh actor told UPI.

Here is a list of other stars celebrating their birthdays today:

Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 81. Actor Harvey Keitel is 80. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 71. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 70. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 63. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 55. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 55. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 53. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 51. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 47. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 40. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 33. Actor Robert Pattinson is 33. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 32. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 31. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 26.