Celebrities share their worst date stories

Everybody's been on a bad date -- even celebrities.

It seems that no matter how rich and famous you are, no one is exempt from awkward encounters while looking for love.

Here's a look at some celebrities' worst date stories:

Jenna Bush Hager

Though they're now married, Jenna Bush Hager's first date with her husband Henry was a far cry from perfect.

During a recent episode of the "Today" show, Hager, 39, opened up about her worst date ever.

"My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let's just leave it at that," she revealed, according to People magazine. "It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service."

The star added: "He started to go up the hill and then boop, crash. I was laughing but he was horrified."

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas

Fans have followed Selena Gomez's romantic life very closely since she entered the public eye, as they have with Nick Jonas.

What fans may not have known, however, is that the two embarked on a date that didn't go so well -- all due to Jonas' attempt to keep their relationship "private."

"She was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her, even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together," Jonas, now 28, said during an episode of a Radio 1 interview, per People magazine.

He continued: "I was like, 'It'd be better if we stood about 25 feet apart.'"

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson recalled a date that went so poorly she had to leave during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 38, said that she once went out with a man who was 5-foot-2-inches, just an inch shorter than herself.

"Obviously, I went out with you, so it didn't bother me. But he proceeded to talk about his height for like a solid hour," she revealed. "And I withstood an hour. And then I … I went to the bathroom and I left … I couldn't take it."

Justin Bieber

Heartthrob Justin Bieber recalled once making a mistake that made a date turn out not-so-great.

"I took a girl out for a first date to an Italian restaurant and spilled spaghetti all over her," he told Girl's Life when he was about 16. "It was terrible and embarrassing. She never went out with me again."

These days, Bieber, 26, is faring just fine in the romance department, now being married to model Hailey Baldwin.

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish dipped her toe into the dating pool when she was 13 years old, and told Howard Stern about how terribly it went.

During a movie date with a boy, he planted a kiss on Eilish and said, "That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be."

"He was super rich, and his butler — literally his butler ... took him [home]. He left and I was stuck there, no one told me they were going to leave," she recalled.

Luckily, Eilish, now 19, may have dodged a bullet, as she said he's "hella ugly now."

Tiffany Haddish

Funnywoman Tiffany Haddish revealed in a chat with TMZ that she once "went on a date with a guy to wash his clothes."

"He said we were going to dinner, and we got dinner, and then we went to the laundry house and washed [his] clothes," she recalled.

The "Girls Trip" actress, 41, said that the date was "horrible," adding: "I'm not no damn maid."