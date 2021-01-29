Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin star in singer's steamy new music video for song 'Anyone'

Justin Bieber released a new music video for his song "Anyone" on Thursday and the black-and-white short film features his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The video, titled "Anyone (On The Road)," appears to feature moments between the couple that the 26-year-old singer captured during their roadtrip together amid the pandemic.

In other shots, the couple who married in 2018 can be seen cuddling and laying together while Bieber is shirtless.

Bieber shared a short clip from the video on Twitter, paying tribute to Baldwin with the caption, "You❤️❤️❤️."

The Canadian pop star debuted "Anyone" during his New Year's Eve Livestream Concert and the narrative music video featured actress Zoey Deutch as his love interest.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said at the time. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," he added. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner took to Instagram to showcase his impressive drumming skills and gushed over Baldwin.

"Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... so fun using our potential and watching it blossom. So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life," Bieber prefaced the post.

"First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife," he continued. "What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow."

The "Yummy" singer also provided an update on his upcoming album — sharing a picture of himself and several producers working in the studio.

"Going over track listing for the album," he captioned the pic. This will be Bieber's sixth studio album.

