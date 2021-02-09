Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting is 'difficult' amid split from ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her co-parenting struggles.

Speaking with Khloé Kardashian on her daytime talk show, Clarkson, 38, talked about the hardships of co-parenting with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 44.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," Clarkson tells Kardashian — who co-parents daughter True, 2, with basketball star Tristan Thompson. "It's tough... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," Clarkson added.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. They share daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

"There are so many hard parts," Clarkson explained on her eponymous talk show in December. "The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People reported. The star was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.