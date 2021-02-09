Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kelly Clarkson
Published

Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting is 'difficult' amid split from ex Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 9Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her co-parenting struggles.

Speaking with Khloé Kardashian on her daytime talk show, Clarkson, 38, talked about the hardships of co-parenting with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 44.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," Clarkson tells Kardashian — who co-parents daughter True, 2, with basketball star Tristan Thompson. "It's tough... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," Clarkson added.

KELLY CLARKSON AWARDED PRIMARY CUSTODY OF HER CHILDREN AMID ONGOING DIVORCE FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. They share daughter River, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

"There are so many hard parts," Clarkson explained on her eponymous talk show in December.  "The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People reported. The star was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

On Our Radar