Celebrities say the debate was 'the worst thing' they've seen, compare it to their most unsuccessful projects

During the often chaotic debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, celebrities and creatives took to Twitter to compare the broadcast to the worst projects of their career.

All eyes were on the two candidates Tuesday night as moderator Chris Wallace did his best to keep them on topic despite multiple interruptions by Trump. Analysts and journalists largely chided the debate as being nothing more than a slugging match between the two men with little value for already-entrenched voters.

As the debate raged on, several people took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with what they were seeing, which led to the birth of a new meme. Jeremy Slater, who developed Netflix’s popular series “The Umbrella Academy” after writing the much-maligned 2015 “Fantastic Four” movie, took to Twitter to kick the meme off calling the debate “the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR.”

That seemed to start a trend in which celebrities, writers and producers poked fun at their past failures while rebuking the first 2020 presidential debate in the process.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF 2020

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill was next, joking about the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special.”

“That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special,” he wrote.

"It was the worst thing I have ever experienced and I made out with a duck," Lea Thompson wrote, referencing her part in the 1986 film "Howard the Duck."

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy," writer Randi Mayem Singer added.

"That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Disaster Zone: Volcano In New York," Sarah Watson wrote.

Actress Amanda Wyss wrote: "That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I was in SHAKMA."

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I worked on SPECIES II *and* MORTAL KOMBAT: ANNIHILATION," Mark Spatny wrote.

"That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote the stolen Horse semen Christmas episode of Hawaii Five-0," Sue Palmer added.

"That #debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote #Sharknado! It was so bad it was bad!" Thunder Levin wrote.

"It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote The Cat In The Hat movie," Alec Berg added.

Aaron Ginsburg wrote: "That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote DATE MY MOM."

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE GETS PERSONAL AS BIDEN CALLS TRUMP A ‘CLOWN,’ TRUMP TELLS BIDEN HE’S NOT ‘SMART’

"That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote all the Carrot Top CALL AT&T commercials," Ted McCagg wrote.

"That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I produced the Morton Downey Jr show," wrote Brian Bedol.

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Strawberry Shortcake: the animated series," Judy Rothman Rofé added.

"That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote TEENAGE CAVEMAN," writer Christopher Gage wrote.

"That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. And I was in this," writer Michael Shanks wrote along with a photo from the movie "Mega Snake."

"Eddie" writer Eric Champnella discussed the 1996 movie, which had a cameo from Trump.

"That's the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote EDDIE... which had a cameo by Trump," he wrote. "Top THAT, motherf**ckers."