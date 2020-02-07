Celebrities react to Trump's 'garbage' impeachment speech with jabs at his behavior

Left-leaning celebrities took to Twitter to voice their outrage after President Trump issued remarks on impeachment following his acquittal on two articles in the Senate.

Trump on Thursday spoke at the White House for what he called a “celebration” that his impeachment trial ended without him being removed from office. The Senate on Wednesday acquitted the president on both articles of impeachment against him — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — following a weeks-long trial.

“It was evil. It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. This should never, ever happen to another president, ever,” Trump said. “It was a disgrace.”

The president's remarks prompted an immediate backlash from his detractors in show business, who took to Twitter to voice their complaints publicly, with many lambasting not only the president but the Republicans who voted to acquit him as well.

“Republicans are now accomplices to Trump’s abuses of power,” wrote former “Two and a Half Men” actor Jon Cryer.

"Hurry honey, get the kids in here to watch this historic moment!" mocked comedian David Cross.

"I always thought “The Emperor’s New Clothes” was a parable, not a history lesson," comedian Michael Ian Black wrote.

"I’m calling unsportsmanlike behavior. Election Penalty, 4 years," mocked former "Star Trek" actor George Takei.

"Yesterday on live TV Trump said 'bulls---.' The literal word 'bulls---,' not just the wet gush of it that usually spews forth from his trap. SUCH a classy guy. But I didn’t notice #MoscowMitch chide him for his 'incivility', like he did Nancy. #MoscowMitch? Nasty old hypocrite," Bette Midler noted.

"Trump and Clinton sure did respond differently to being impeached," wrote Alyssa Milano over a video comparing Trump's speech to Clinton's after his impeachment closed.

"When is the orchestra gonna play him off?" actor Adam Goldberg joked.

"Why's this garbage minstrel show even being broadcast?" wrote "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright.

"25th! 25th! 25th!" wrote actor Michael McKean, suggesting another way to remove Trump from office.