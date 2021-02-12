Celebrities who once gushed over Andrew Cuomo remain silent on alleged nursing home cover-up

Numerous celebrities who have heaped praise on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the past several months are now remaining particularly mum on the bombshell admission that his administration withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

The New York Post first reported that Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, told leading Empire State Democrats that the administration feared the data could "be used against us" by the Justice Department during a video conference call.

The revelation has prompted condemnations and even talk of impeachment in Albany, the state's capital. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants the Department of Justice to open an obstruction of justice investigation.

Actors like Jada Pinkett Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio to comedians including Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman are just a handful of celebrities who gushed over Cuomo in the last year from their social media accounts and in interviews. A bevy of A-listers admitted to being attracted to Cuomo, while others have praised his response to the ongoing pandemic and climate change efforts.

However, as of Friday, all of the stars who once sung Cuomo's praises have yet to react to the damning allegations currently against him.

Handler, 45, was one of the first female stars to admit she wants to date, even marry, Cuomo, back in April 2020. In a video shared from her home, Handler admitted she's "pretty hot for Andrew Cuomo" and jokingly referred to him as her "boyfriend."

A vocal Trump critic, Handler most recently on Wednesday tweeted a criticism of the Republican party's response to the former president's alleged inciting of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She's also posted videos of herself from a ski trip, but has yet to comment on Cuomo's controversy.

Similarly, DiCaprio praised Cuomo on Twitter just last month for his steps toward climate change.

"This is an important step forward from @NYGovCuomo to help address #ClimateChange," DiCaprio wrote on Jan. 15 in response to a tweet from Cuomo that announced a plan to present 100 renewable projects in New York.

DiCaprio has yet to speak out against the New York Gov.'s latest revelation. Neither have Silverman, Pinkett Smith nor Cher, who all once voiced their adoration for the governor.

Last April, Will Smith's wife named Cuomo as her celebrity crush on an episode of her show "Red Table Talk." "My celebrity crush right now: Governor [Andrew] Cuomo," she said with a laugh. "I don't miss a press conference. When Cuomo's on, I'm like 'Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'" It's unknown if her thoughts have now changed.

That same week in April, singer Cher tweeted: "I’m in Love With Andrew Cuomo." Earlier this week, however, the musician asked her nearly 4 million Twitter followers how they are "making it through Covid."

"I’ve been doing zoom calls,& Working on my book,Then got sick. Next Wk Doing Interview 4 Smithsonian.They Made Special about going 2 Islamabad,Meeting Kaavan,putting him In Transport Plane,Flying 2 Cambodia,& Driving 5 hrs 2 Sanctuary.HE WAS AMAZING," Cher wrote on Feb. 8.

Silverman too joked that she was Handler's competition to win over Cuomo's heart. In the last week, Silverman has retweeted Selena Gomez's calling out big tech companies over social media "misinformation" and a rebuke of Senator Mitch McConnell's recent actions in Trump's impeachment trial. Silverman's social media accounts appear to also show she's chosen to not speak out about Cuomo's alleged actions.

Actress Christina Applegate once praised Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo in a tweet from last spring. She praised Cuomo for acting "real."

"When I see people not doing what is asked, pisses me off," Applegate said at the time. While the actress doesn't tweet daily, she has yet to use her public platforms to comment on Cuomo's alleged actions.

Likewise, it remains unclear if Trump critic Alyssa Milano has repositioned her once fondness of Cuomo. Last March, Milano thanked Cuomo for his "passionate leadership." Milano continues to be vocal about Trump's second impeachment trial on Twitter.

In addition to the alleged nursing cover-up, Cuomo earlier this week was ripped for backing star-studded 'pop-up' live entertainment as independent venues and artists struggle.

Advocates for independent venue owners and performers argued Cuomo's plan to celebrity "pop-up art events" to revive the state’s live events industry would not help out-of-work entertainers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s office described the festival dubbed "NY PopsUp" as a "pilot program" to create "the state's first large-scale model for how to bring live performance back safely after this prolonged COVID-related shutdown."

The campaign runs from Feb. 20 through Labor Day Weekend and will feature performances by celebrities such as comedian Chris Rock and actor Alec Baldwin.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.