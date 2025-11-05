Celebrities praise Zohran Mamdani in NYC victory, as others slam the mayoral-elect as 'fraud class'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral victory has Hollywood buzzing.

On Tuesday, Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Known for his vocal support of Palestinian rights and questioning various U.S. foreign policies, the 34-year-old mayor-elect has sparked conversation among some of pop culture's elite.

VAN JONES CALLS OUT ZOHRAN MAMDANI FOR 'CHARACTER SWITCH' DURING INTENSE VICTORY SPEECH

Here's a look at stars who have supported and opposed Mamdani.

Cynthia Nixon

The "Sex and the City" star, who ran for governor of New York in 2018, celebrated Mamdani's win on social media.

Nixon shared photos of herself with Mamdani with a lengthy caption that read in part, "I love this young man so so much! He is a miracle of nature and I would follow him to the ends of the earth (and I almost have!)— from conspiring in Albany for Uber and Lyft drivers and his Not On Our Dime bill, to supporting him and yellow cab drivers in their hunger strike outside City Hall, to the steps of our nation’s capitol to demand a #ceasefire, to taking out my bullhorn to rally support for his bold and then seemingly impossible bid for Mayor."

Her post concluded: "I woke up this morning with a hopeful, fresh new outlook on the world, but we’ve only just begun. Buckle up, we’re going for a ride you’re not going to want to miss!"

Nixon also took to social media earlier this year to voice her support for Mamdani.

"I’ve never been so excited about voting for someone in my life: NYC run don’t walk to go vote for Zohran Mamdani for Mayor!!!" she said in the video, while on her way to vote.

After Mamdani's primary win in June, Nixon posted a video montage of the "greatest" night.

Emily Ratajkowski

In June, the 34-year-old model urged people to get out and vote while wearing a shirt that read, "Hot Girls for Zohran," with Mamdani standing behind her.

"Today is election day in New York and we have the opportunity to send a message to billionaires and Super PACs that the power belongs to the PEOPLE. @zohrankmamdani is what the future of the Democratic party looks like. The world is watching. Polls are open till 9 pm. GET OUT THE VOTE! Do not rank Cuomo and rank ZOHRAN no. 1. Make NY safe and affordable for all."

Lupita Nyong’o

In a post shared to Instagram last week, Nyong'o said she first met Mamdani 20 years ago when she was an intern at Mirabai Films, a production company founded by his mother, Mira Nair.

"I believe that Zohran Mamdani possesses the personality, skills, and temperament to be an excellent mayor of New York City. The polls are open now and it was an honor to cast my vote for him!"

Michael Rapaport

The actor and comedian has been outspoken about his dislike for Mamdani on social media.

Last month, he took aim at Mamdani for eating at "one of the priciest joints in NYC" while living in a rent-stabilized apartment.

"How’s a so-called ‘working class’ mayoral candidate like Zohran Mamdani eating at OMEN SUSHI tonight — one of the priciest joints in NYC?" he wrote on X alongside two photos of Mamdani at the restaurant.

"This clown lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens but dines like a diplomat on a Qatar-funded per diem. Who’s paying for that toro, ‘Zoron the Moron’? You ain’t working class — you’re fraud class."

Debra Messing

The "Will & Grace" alum, 57, received backlash after reposting an image on social media that referred to Mamdani as a "communist jihadist."

On Tuesday, Messing reposted an image from another account called The Persian Jewess that showed a fake ballot that listed two candidates: "A Democrat. Just a Democrat," or "An actual communist jihadist. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating jihadist."

A representative for Messing did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Oct. 25, Messing posted her "I voted early" sticker on Instagram, telling her followers she voted for Andrew Cuomo.

"…we need someone with experience** to bring our city back to what it should be—safe, the thriving financial center of the world, more low cost housing, more police to make our streets and subways safe for everyone. A social worker cannot help someone who is stabbed in the subway," she wrote in her caption. "Our city is too massive, complex, and consequential to have someone 33 years old who has never held a job, and missed 80% of his votes as Councilman. Perhaps with more experience. But not now."

Amy Schumer

Schumer appears to have voiced her support for Cuomo.

According to The New York Times, the comedian posted a picture of her "Voted by Mail" sticker on Instagram with a caption that read, "rhymes with duomo."