Fox News Elections Polls

Fox News Voter Poll: Change candidate Mamdani defeats legacy political figures

Mamdani's road to victory aided by young, racially diverse coalition of New Yorkers, Fox News Voter Poll preliminary results find

By Victoria Balara Fox News
Mamdani wins New York City election, Fox News projects Video

Mamdani wins New York City election, Fox News projects

'Hannity' has the latest on the results of the New York mayoral election.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, securing broad swaths of the electorate and defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His campaign for a new direction was the answer many New Yorkers were searching for.

Preliminary results from The Fox News Voter Poll, a survey of more than 4,700 registered voters in the city, shows that Mamdani’s road to victory was aided by a young, racially diverse coalition of New Yorkers. He won most demographic groups by a wide margin.

Mamdani, who will be one of New York’s youngest mayors, benefited from a strong coalition of young voters. Three-quarters of voters under age 30 voted for the Democrat, while older voters, namely seniors, broke for Cuomo by double digits.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI STUNS NYC AS VOTERS HAND POWER TO DEMOCRATS' FAR-LEFT FLANK

Fox News Voter Poll results of Mamdani strengths

Where Zohran Mamdani received the most support among voters in New York City, according to the Fox News Voter Poll. (Fox News)

Voters under 30 had the most intense support for the Democratic candidate, with over three-quarters supporting him.                  

Mamdani was the favored candidate across all racial groups, performing best among Black and Asian voters. The race was closer among Hispanic voters, who ultimately broke for Mamdani by single digits. Cuomo lost White voters by a small margin, while a boost in support from White male voters helped him remain competitive.

Mamdani was also favored among voters with college degrees, while voters without college degrees went for Cuomo.

FOX NEWS POLL: HOW SPANBERGER WON VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

Two thirds of Democrats sided with Mamdani over Cuomo, while just 3 in 10 Democrats voted for the former Democratic governor. After President Donald Trump gave a last-minute endorsement of Andrew Cuomo, 7 in 10 Republicans voted for the independent candidate rather than their own party nominee, Curtis Sliwa, who earned the support from about a quarter of his party. The largest portion of independents supported Cuomo, while a smaller number supported Mamdani.  

Fox News Voter Poll results on how Democrats voted in NYC mayoral race

How Democrats voted in the New York City mayoral race, according to the Fox News Voter Poll. (Fox News)

Around a quarter of New York City voters would describe themselves as a democratic socialist. Among Democrats, that number jumps to nearly 4 in 10. By wide margins, these voters back the self-described democratic socialist.

Fox News Voter Poll results on question if voters consider themselves Democratic Socialists

Around a quarter of New York City voters identified as being democratic socialists. (Fox News)

Among New York City Republicans, about half identified as MAGA. They split their vote between Sliwa and Cuomo, with about two-thirds favoring the independent.

Jewish voters backed Cuomo by a nearly two-to-one margin. Among this key voting bloc, there was a clear generational divide: about half of Jewish voters under 45 supported Mamdani while about 7 in 10 of those over 45 supported Cuomo.      

Cuomo also maintained winning margins among Catholics and other Christian voters. Mamdani, who will become the first Muslim mayor of New York City, won the majority of Muslims, non-religious voters and Protestants.

Most New York voters felt the candidates’ positions on Israel were at least a minor factor in deciding their vote for mayor. Those who said it was a major factor in their vote were evenly split, while those who felt it was only a minor factor preferred Mamdani. Israel was a major factor in the vote for about half of Jewish voters, who overwhelmingly broke for Cuomo. 

Fox News Voter Poll results of how important candidates' positions on Israel were for NYC mayoral race

How important the situation in Israel was for voters in the New York City mayoral race. (Fox News)

In a hypothetical two-way matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo, voters split their support between the two leading candidates, with Mamdani still receiving a higher share than Cuomo, albeit by a smaller margin.

Fox News Voter Poll results in hypothetical two-way matchup between Mamdani and Cuomo

Mamdani led Cuomo by a smaller margin in a hypothetical two-way matchup. (Fox News)

But voter excitement for Mamdani was decisive – most of his supporters said their vote was for him rather than against his opponents. Cuomo supporters were split: slightly more said their vote was against his opponents than for him. Sliwa supporters were particularly enthusiastic about their candidate: three quarters of his supporters said their vote was for the Republican.

Views of Fox News Voter Poll respondents who cast ballots for Zohran Mamdani

Those who voted for Mamdani overwhelmingly said their vote was for him rather than against his opponents. (Fox News)

Among voters who made their decision in the past week, Cuomo held a double-digit lead over Mamdani. For those who have known before October or earlier, Mamdani was their favored candidate.

Despite national attention in the election, local issues drove most voters, not national figures: about two-thirds said President Donald Trump was not a factor in their vote, while about 3 in 10 said their vote was in opposition to Trump. Most New York City voters disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS LINK MAYOR-ELECT MAMDANI TO VULNERABLE CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS

In a city with three times as many Democrats as Republicans, Democrats were viewed favorably by just over half of voters. Results by party show there are some growing pains among Democrats. A sizable number – about 1 in 4 – view their own party unfavorably. The Republican Party is viewed unfavorably by about two-thirds of voters overall.

Fox News Voter Poll results of Democratic Party favorability

How voters in New York City felt about the Democratic Party. (Fox News)

Fox News Voter Poll results on Republican Party favorability

How people in New York City viewed the Republican Party. (Fox News)

First-time voters made up over 15% of the city’s electorate and overwhelmingly favored Mamdani. He also received majority support from non-native New Yorkers, while those who were born and raised in the city backed the former governor.

Fox News Voter Poll results of first time voters

How first time voters cast their ballots in the New York City mayoral race. (Fox News)

Affordability was a defining issue in this race. Roughly 6 in 10 voters identified the cost of living as the most important issue facing the city, followed at a distance by crime. Voters prioritizing the cost of living went for Mamdani, while crime-concerned voters backed Cuomo.

Fox News Voter Poll results for most important issue facing New York City

The cost of living was the most important issue for voters, according to the poll results. (Fox News)

Against this backdrop of rising costs, economic sentiment leaned decidedly negative, with most describing the city’s economy as not so good or poor. Voters with a negative outlook split their support among Mamdani and Cuomo and those with a positive view preferred Mamdani. 

Fox News Voter Poll of NYC economy

How voters in New York City view its economy. (Fox News)

In terms of their own economic situation, the bulk of voters said they were holding steady. These voters gave about equal shares of their vote to Mamdani and Cuomo. For the remaining portion who are falling behind, Mamdani was again the candidate of choice.

Fox News Voter Poll results on financial situation

The financial situation of voters in New York City. (Fox News)

Closely entwined with affordability concerns, over 8 in 10 voters said the cost of housing where they live was at least a minor problem, including roughly 7 in 10 who described it as a major problem. After running on a platform prioritizing affordability and rent stabilization, Mamdani received the majority of voters who feel housing is a problem.

Fox News Voter Poll results on housing costs in New York City

How voters in New York City felt about housing costs. (Fox News)

About 6 in 10 New York City voters are renters, and this group backed Mamdani by substantive margins. For the other 4 in 10 voters who are homeowners, Cuomo was their candidate of choice.

About 6 in 10 voters feel raising city taxes would do more to hurt the city’s economy than help. Cuomo took the support of this group, while those who felt taxes would help the city preferred the self-described Democratic socialist.

Fox News Voter Poll results on whether raising taxes in New York City would do more to either help or hurt the economy

Voters said raising taxes in New York City would do more to hurt the economy than help it. (Fox News)

Crime was a significant issue throughout the campaign. About 8 in 10 voters felt it was at least a minor problem. Cuomo did best among voters who described crime as a major problem.

Fox News voter poll results of crime where you live in NYC

How voters felt about crime in New York City. (Fox News)

Immigration ranked low out of five issues tested in the survey, with only 1 in 10 voters saying it was the most important issue facing the city. More voters think the next mayor should not cooperate with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement. Those who wanted to prioritize cooperation sided with Cuomo, while Mamdani voters preferred the opposition.

Fox News Voter Poll results on immigration enforcement in NYC

Voters felt the next mayor of New York City should not work with President Donald Trump on immigration enforcement. (Fox News)

In an election between experienced politicians and a relative newcomer, voters were divided between wanting a candidate who will bring needed change and one who has the right experience. Voters looking for change sided with Mamdani while voters prioritizing experience preferred Cuomo. For those who wanted a candidate to work for people like them, Mamdani received the largest share of support.

Fox News Voter Poll results on which quality mattered the most to NYC voters

Voters were divided between wanting a candidate who will bring needed change and one who has the right experience. (Fox News)

Voters overall saw Cuomo’s policies as more realistic than the other candidates. The largest share of voters – about 6 in 10 – said the former governor’s policies were realistic, compared to just 4 in 10 who said the same about Mamdani and Sliwa.

Fox News Voter Poll results over whether people felt candidates' policies were realistic

The Fox News Voter Poll found that New York City residents viewed Cuomo's policies as the most realistic. (Fox News)

METHODOLOGY 

The Fox News Voter Poll is based on a survey conducted by SSRS with New York City registered voters. This survey was conducted October 22 to November 4, 2025, concluding at the end of voting on Election Day. The poll combines data collected from registered voters online and by telephone with data collected in-person from Election Day voters at 30 precincts across the city. In the final step, all the pre-election survey respondents and Election Day exit poll respondents are combined by adjusting the share of voting mode (absentee, early-in-person, and Election Day) based on the estimated composition of the city’s final electorate. Once votes are counted, the survey results are also weighted to match the overall results in each state. Results among more than 4,700 New York City voters interviewed have an estimated margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points, including the design effects. The error margin is larger among subgroups.

