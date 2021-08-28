Celebrities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman one year after his death

Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media Saturday as the world marked one year since the actor's death.

Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died in 2020 at age 43 from cancer.

Boseman's "Black Panther" co-star Lupita Nyong'o shared a photo of the two laughing on Twitter.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me," she captioned the photo.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S FAMILY SAYS LATE ACTOR WAS NOT SNUBBED AT THE OSCARS

Actress Viola Davis also shared a throwback photo with the actor.

"This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!" she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Josh Gad re-shared his final texts with Boseman to his Twitter account.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light," Gad wrote.

"I often go back to this, my final text from him, and smile knowing he always sought the beauty even when it could have been so much easier to give in to the harsh realities of life. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever."

Kerry Washington called Boseman a "King" and emphasized that he was greatly missed.

"One year without Chadwick Boseman," Washington wrote. "Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marvel Studios also shared a post honoring the "King."

"Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman," the studio wrote.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.