CBS News says it has settled Charlie Rose harassment suit filed by 3 women

CBS News on Wednesday said it settled a lawsuit with three women who had accused former TV anchor Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct and claimed the network chose not to act despite being aware of the journalist’s alleged behavior.

“The matter has been resolved,” CBS News said in a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The settlement amount was not disclosed at the plaintiffs’ request.

Meanwhile, the portion of the suit filed against Rose, who was ousted from “CBS This Morning” in November 2017, is still ongoing, Variety reported.

The lawsuit was filed in May in New York Supreme Court by Katherine Brooks Harris and Yuqing Wei, who had both worked with Rose at CBS, and Sydney McNeal, who worked as an assistant on the disgraced host’s eponymous show at PBS, according to the Washington Post.

The women alleged the 76-year-old Rose frequently made sexually suggestive comments and engaged in unwanted sexual contact in 2017. The plaintiffs insisted Rose would repeatedly touch them, pull them close to his body and kiss them on the cheek.

It was unclear whether the settlement included McNeal or just the women employed by CBS.

After news of the settlement, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that “CBS This Morning” executive producer Ryan Kadro, who was named in the suit against Rose, was negotiating his exit from the network.

The settlement comes as CBS Corp. anticipates the results of an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against its former chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, who stepped down in September. The findings will help the CBS board decide whether Moonves is eligible for a $120 million severance package.