‘Catching El Chapo’ hits Fox Nation with inside look at shocking manhunt for drug kingpin

A behind-the-scenes look at the hunt for Mexico's most notorious drug kingpin, El Chapo, is now streaming exclusively on Fox Nation.

Jack Riley, the man behind the raid that brought down drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmàn, offers viewers a shocking behind-the-scenes look at the hunt in “Catching El Chapo,” which hit the streaming service this week.

“I guarantee you, he wishes now, a rival put a bullet in his head,” Riley says in the documentary that examines the story of what brought down the infamous head of the Sinaloa Cartel for good.

Last month, Guzmàn was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on all 10 counts at the conclusion of a three-month trial that detailed grisly killings, a bizarre escape and drugs hidden in jalapeno cans.

The jury of 12 people announced their decision at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on the sixth day of deliberations, affirming Guzman was the leader of the Sinaloa cartel and conspired to commit murder – but he was only able to stand trial because of Riley and his team.

El Chapo, known as one of the most notorious drug traffickers in modern history, was extradited to the U.S. in 2017 after Mexican authorities captured him a year prior during raids in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. He was free at that point after a dramatic escape in which he tunneled out of a Mexican prison.

Guzman, who has been held in solitary confinement for the last two years, pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges that included engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and international distribution of cocaine, thus beginning his long-waited criminal trial in November.

